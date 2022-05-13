Tributes
Open House: Contemporary home in Hawaii Kai and rare unit at Country Club Village 3

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, enjoy contemporary living in this move-in-ready, bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs & 3 bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs. The spacious master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and lanai overlooking the backyard. Enjoy indoor/outdoor island living with 2-patios perfect for lounging, entertaining and barbecues! Relax in the large fully fenced backyard which is ideal for pets or gardening! Open kitchen features vented range hood and island, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinets. Home includes split A/C, vinyl windows and doors and is close everything Hawaii Kai living has to offer. Welcome home!

Next up, rarely available Country Club Village 3! A great location located across the pool and recreation area! Enjoy this spacious floor plan with a kitchen nook, newer washer and dryer, A/C, and an open lanai overlooking the large grassy lawn area and beautiful landscaping. The unit has 2-covered side-by-side end parking stalls and community storage room on the same floor. This highly desired, pet-friendly complex is in a great location, with 24/7 security, on-site management office, pool, barbecue area, and ample guest parking!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

