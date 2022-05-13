Tributes
Officials looking into misconduct allegations against Solomon Elementary teacher

Your top local headlines for May 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are looking into accusations of “serious misconduct” against a teacher at an elementary school on Schofield Barracks.

Solomon Elementary School sent a letter to parents on Thursday about the claims. In the letter, principal Thomas Swan said those claims could not be substantiated following an investigation, calling the allegations inaccurate.

Swan said the teacher was on leave during the investigation and has since returned to work in a different position.

However, just a few hours after the letter was posted on the school’s social media, the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii posted its own Facebook message, saying it became aware of the allegations Thursday and contacted the state Department of Education.

The Army said the state Department of Education determined that, “in the best interest of all involved, this particular DoE employee will not be reporting to campus for the remainder of the school year.”

This morning, U.S. Army Hawaii became aware of allegations of misconduct by a Hawaii Department of Education (HI DoE)...

Posted by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii on Thursday, May 12, 2022

The Army did not clarify if this employee is the same teacher mentioned in the school’s letter.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Army, the school and the DOE for more information but has not received further clarification.

This story will be updated.

