Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel partners with BSN Sports to donate new gear to alma mater

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Mililani Trojans and current Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is coming home this Friday to give back to his alma mater.

The lefty gunslinger is kickstarting a five-year partnership with Mililani High School and BSN Sports to supply Nike athletic gear to all sports beginning in the fall of 2022.

In association with his “DG The Brand”, Mililani will have access to BSN’s 360 rewards program which gives them benefits like a dedicated customer support system and other resources year-round.

Gabriel’s homecoming begins Friday evening with a Q&A session at the Mililani High School Gym, followed by a coaches reception and finishes with MHS’ Athletics Awards Ceremony where he will officially unveil the partnership with the athletic department and BSN Sports.

