Man found guilty in fatal road rage shooting of teen near H-1 Freeway off-ramp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of fatally shooting a teenager last summer near the H-1 Freeway Kalihi off-ramp has been found guilty of murder.

Despite arguments that police arrested the wrong person, a judge Thursday ruled 38-year-old Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.

Prosecutors said Reyes opened fire after trying to run Billimon off the road as Billimon was racing near the Kalihi Street off-ramp.

Defense attorneys said Reyes couldn’t have been the gunman because he is left handed and witnesses said the suspect fired the gun with his right hand.

The defense also argued Reyes was not wearing the same clothes described by witnesses.

However, the judge said he examined a great deal of evidence, including extensive witness testimony to come to his decision.

“The reasonable inferences the court can consider from all this evidence plus direct evidence on record is that in this case there’s no question the defendant had enough time and wash his hands and so forth, so based on all this evidence the court finds the state has proven this case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt,” said First Circuit Court Judge Faauuga Tootoo.

Along with second-degree murder, Reyes was also convicted of firearm crimes and terroristic threatening.

Reyes will be sentenced on August 10. He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

