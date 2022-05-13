Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man found guilty in fatal road rage shooting of teen near H-1 Freeway off-ramp

A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of the H-1 Freeway.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of fatally shooting a teenager last summer near the H-1 Freeway Kalihi off-ramp has been found guilty of murder.

Despite arguments that police arrested the wrong person, a judge Thursday ruled 38-year-old Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.

Prosecutors said Reyes opened fire after trying to run Billimon off the road as Billimon was racing near the Kalihi Street off-ramp.

Prosecutor: Alleged off-ramp killer shot victim ‘straight through the heart’

Defense attorneys said Reyes couldn’t have been the gunman because he is left handed and witnesses said the suspect fired the gun with his right hand.

The defense also argued Reyes was not wearing the same clothes described by witnesses.

However, the judge said he examined a great deal of evidence, including extensive witness testimony to come to his decision.

“The reasonable inferences the court can consider from all this evidence plus direct evidence on record is that in this case there’s no question the defendant had enough time and wash his hands and so forth, so based on all this evidence the court finds the state has proven this case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt,” said First Circuit Court Judge Faauuga Tootoo.

Along with second-degree murder, Reyes was also convicted of firearm crimes and terroristic threatening.

Reyes will be sentenced on August 10. He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

Latest News

Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
The family has been in Hawaii for two weeks. Courtesy Alla Kostenko.
Their lives upended by war, Ukrainian family in Hawaii searches for a new normal
With travel restrictions easing in Korea, visitors are returning to Hawaii.
Despite global slowdown, the return of international visitors is a bright spot for Hawaii
Firefighters are battling at least six “suspicious” brush fires on Maui, including a large...
Authorities investigating 6 ‘suspicious’ brush fires on Maui
Christian Grado
Judge defers sentence for man behind ‘email bomb’ attack on HPD’s network