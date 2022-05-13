Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on the way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
HPD: Wrong suspect arrested after security guard dies following water bottle attack
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
New York AG’s office says it’s nearing end of Trump probe
A family in Illinois got creative with photos of their home that they listed on Zillow.
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
UH Manoa is now requiring masks for all three of its upcoming commencement ceremonies.
Rising COVID cases in Hawaii lead to reinstating mask rules at events, expanding testing on Oahu
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake