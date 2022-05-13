Tributes
Kauai man who went missing while hiking in Kokee found dead

Your top local headlines for May 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old hiker who went missing in Kokee last weekend was found dead on Thursday, authorities on Kauai said.

Officials said Moses “Lono” Gardner, of Lawai, was found around 3:30 p.m. at Kula Natural Reserve area.

Kauai police and fire crews began searching on Sunday evening after reports that Gardner had gone missing after hiking near the Puu Hinahina lookout. However, the search was suspended on Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report, state Department of Land and Natural Resources crews found his body while conducting routine field operations.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Gardner’s exact cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected.

