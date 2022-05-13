Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Judge defers sentence for man behind ‘email bomb’ attack on HPD’s network

Christian Grado
Christian Grado(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of orchestrating email attacks on the Honolulu Police Department’s computers in 2020 got his sentence deferred after pleading no contest to charges.

Authorities said 31-year old Christian Grado allegedly sent thousands of emails to a server that police used to help report and enforce COVID lockdown orders.Officials called the attack an “email bomb.”

Grado pleaded no contest back in February.

On Thursday, a judge accepted the plea and deferred his sentence for four years while Grado served out a type of probation.

During that time, he’ll have to report to a probation officer and won’t be able to leave the island without permission.

Grado had previously been arrested for illegally carrying ammunition during a protest.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

Latest News

Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
The family has been in Hawaii for two weeks. Courtesy Alla Kostenko.
Their lives upended by war, Ukrainian family in Hawaii searches for a new normal
With travel restrictions easing in Korea, visitors are returning to Hawaii.
Despite global slowdown, the return of international visitors is a bright spot for Hawaii
Firefighters are battling at least six “suspicious” brush fires on Maui, including a large...
Authorities investigating 6 ‘suspicious’ brush fires on Maui