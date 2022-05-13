Judge defers sentence for man behind ‘email bomb’ attack on HPD’s network

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of orchestrating email attacks on the Honolulu Police Department’s computers in 2020 got his sentence deferred after pleading no contest to charges.

Authorities said 31-year old Christian Grado allegedly sent thousands of emails to a server that police used to help report and enforce COVID lockdown orders.Officials called the attack an “email bomb.”

Grado pleaded no contest back in February.

On Thursday, a judge accepted the plea and deferred his sentence for four years while Grado served out a type of probation.

During that time, he’ll have to report to a probation officer and won’t be able to leave the island without permission.

Grado had previously been arrested for illegally carrying ammunition during a protest.

