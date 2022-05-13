Tributes
‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

