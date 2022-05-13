Tributes
HPD: Wrong suspect arrested after security guard dies following water bottle attack

Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms that the security guard attacked at the Fort Street Mall last week has died.

Authorities said the 58-year-old man was hit over the head with a stainless steel water bottle last Tuesday.

Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness. He was released from custody and is no longer a suspect in this case.

The suspect — who is still on the run — now faces second-degree murder charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

