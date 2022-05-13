Hawaii News Now nets 19 Emmy nominations, 5 regional Murrow awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now won five regional Edward R. Murrow awards this week and received 19 Emmy nominations for content on air and online.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

HNN was recognized for:

HNN was also honored with 19 Emmy nominations for:

Daytime Newscast “First at 4: March Floods,” - Anthony Ferreira, Jennifer Wong (Producer); Mark Carpenter, Ashley Nagaoka (Anchors); Ben Gutierrez (Weather Anchor) “This is Now: Halemaumau Erupts,” - Ashley Nagaoka and Jonathan Saupe (Producers/Anchors)

Evening Newscast “Hawaii News Now at 6: Haleiwa Flood Aftermath,” - Anthony Ferreira, Linda Kawachi (Producers); Mahealani Richardson (Anchor/Reporter); Ben Gutierrez (Weather Anchor)

Hard News Report “On the Frontline: No Rest for Honolulu EMS,” - Allyson Blair (Reporter) and Jonathan Suyat (Photojournalist)

Continuing Coverage “Tainted Water Crisis,” Jonathan Saupe (Producer/Reporter); Christina Jedra, Mahealani Richardson (Reporters; Jonathan Suyat), Peter Tang (Photographer)

Business/Consumer “Hawaii Strong,” - Mark Carpenter (News Anchor); Joseph Burruso, Jonathan Suyat (Photographers)

Health/Medical “First responders, outreach workers struggle to adapt to Hawaii’s changing drug crisis,” - Lynn Kawano (Reporter) and Peter Tang, (Photographer/Editor)

Politics/Government “Trimming Growers Rights,” - Allyson Blair (Investigative Reporter) and Jonathan Suyat (Videographer)

Weather Anchor Talent “Dynamic Island Weather,” - Jennifer Robbins (Meteorologist)

Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent “McKenna Maduli Host Composite,” - McKenna Maduli (Host)

Video Journalist “Solina’s Solo Stories,”- Samie Solina (Video Journalist)

Lifestyle “Goodwill Goes Glam! Home Edition,” - McKenna Maduli (Producer); Kelley Cho, Mary Beth McClelland (Field Producers); Joseph Kirstine, (Director/Photographer) ; Troy Gomes, Zak Covert (Photographers); Aaron Katagiri (Graphic Artist) “Back to the Wild,” - Robert Parks Valletta (Producer); Samuel Potter (Producer/Host)

Historical/Cultural “Queen Liliuokalani Keiki Hula Celebration,” - Katie Pickman (Producer); Guy Murashige Sibilla (Producer/Writer); Wendy Suite (Producer/Writer); Kainoa Carlson (Host); Lacy Deniz (Host); Keoni Fernandez (Director/Director of Photography/Editor); Makayla Fernandez (Camera/Steadicam) “Hawai’i Fashion Showcase: Mauka to Makai - A Tribute to Merrie Monarch,” - Lehua Watson (Producer); Lani Walters (Producer/Director); Noel Ross (Producer/Director/Writer); Lacy Deniz (Host); Christopher Cabotage (Director of Cinematography/Editor); Jordyn Paa (Cinematography/2nd Editor); Isaac Moreno and Jennifer Wright (Music Directors)

Public Affairs Program “Matt Levi Investigates “HPD Behind the Badge” - Matt Levi (Producer); Scott Culbertson (Director) Michael Yasutake (Director of Photography/Editor)

Children/Youth/Teen “The HI Way: Food Waste,” - Eric Johnson (Producer); Serina Dunham, Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. (Co-Creators); Mattea Mazzella (Composer)

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion “The HI Way: Stronger Together,” - Eric Johnson (Producer); Serina Dunham, Annie Cusick, Reiko Ho, Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. (Co-Creators); Mattea Mazzella (Composer)

Overall Excellence/News Excellence Katie Pickman (General Manager) and Scott Humber (News Director)



The Emmy Gala will take place June 11 in San Francisco.

