Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island police investigating after woman dies following hit-and-run in Hilo

This is the 16th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to nine at this same time...
This is the 16th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to nine at this same time last year.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hilo has died of her injuries.

Authorities said 64-year-old Carrie Ikawa was standing outside her parked vehicle when she was struck by a 2013 Ford Explorer on Hualalai Street. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver did not stop following the collision.

Officials said Ikawa was transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they identified the owner of the SUV, but so far no arrests have been made.

The suspect faces charges of negligent homicide.

This is the 16th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to nine at this same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Breezy trades for now but not for long - slower winds by the weekend
A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
Maui brush fire
‘The Debrief’: Suspicious brush fires under investigation on Maui after separate incidents