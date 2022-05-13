Hawaii Island police investigating after woman dies following hit-and-run in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hilo has died of her injuries.

Authorities said 64-year-old Carrie Ikawa was standing outside her parked vehicle when she was struck by a 2013 Ford Explorer on Hualalai Street. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver did not stop following the collision.

Officials said Ikawa was transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they identified the owner of the SUV, but so far no arrests have been made.

The suspect faces charges of negligent homicide.

This is the 16th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to nine at this same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.