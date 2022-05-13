Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge
The list is in! These were the most popular baby names in Hawaii last year

Latest News

This image from video shows Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer,...
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife in India
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake