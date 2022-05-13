Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected for the weekend

Your top local headlines for May 13, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will weaken to moderate levels this weekend before giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern early next week.

Limited rainfall can be expected over windward areas through Sunday followed by increased potential for afternoon showers over interior zones Monday and Tuesday.

Winds could tip to the southeast and south mid to late next week, potentially bringing some deeper moisture and increased rain chances to western portions of the state.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough into the weekend.

Surf along all other shores will remain small through early next week with mainly background southerly swells moving through.

A moderate-sized south swell is expected next week Tuesday, peaking Wednesday with below advisory wave heights.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

