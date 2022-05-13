Flags to be flown at half-staff to mark 1M COVID deaths in US

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flags will be flown at half-staff in Hawaii in remembrance of the 1 million Americans who have died of COVID-19.

The symbolic gesture comes following President Biden’s proclamation on Thursday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Hawaii State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, until sunset on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.