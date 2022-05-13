Tributes
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded 4-foot-wide gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle. Heavy rain undermined a 4-foot-wide section of the roadway where there was a culvert.

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded 4-foot-wide gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.

An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of...
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.

Flood water rushes through a 4-foot-wide gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple...
Flood water rushes through a 4-foot-wide gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

