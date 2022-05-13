‘The Debrief’: Suspicious brush fires under investigation on Maui after separate incidents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters say they responded to at least seven different calls for brush fires Thursday afternoon.

The fires ranged in size from less than an acre to five acres, but extremely dry and windy conditions proved challenging for fire crews who worried it would spread rapidly if not contained.

Plus: A man accused of threatening political leaders claims ties to a Hawaiian sovereignty group. We take a closer look at the organization.

