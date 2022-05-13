Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City to mark ‘Lahaina noon’ with celebration at iconic Sky Gate sculpture

Lahaina Noon happens when the Sun is directly overhead, which means objects won’t cast shadows.
Lahaina Noon happens when the Sun is directly overhead, which means objects won’t cast shadows.(Storyblocks)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check out artist Isamu Noguchi’s iconic sculpture Sky Gate at the city’s “Lahaina noon” celebration on May 26.

Lahaina noon happens when the Sun is directly overhead, which means objects won’t cast shadows.

At around noon, Sky Gate will project a perfect ring.

This event will be located on the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds lawn between Frank Fasi Municipal Building and Honolulu Hale. There will also be food trucks and performances.

Additionally, Pulitzer Prize-nominated Hawaii musician Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti will premiere her new work inspired by Lahaina Noon.

Lahaina Noon 2022
Lahaina Noon 2022(City and County of Honolulu)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies

Latest News

Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
After a lengthy search, police commission names 4 finalists for HPD chief position
The University of Hawaii at Manoa has fewer participants than normal despite having three...
Despite inviting grads from previous years, UH-Manoa expects smaller commencements
Doctors say formula made with plant-based milk or goat milk could lead to babies not having the...
Midday Newscast: Congress begins investigation into baby formula shortage
HNN wins 5 Edward R. Murrow awards and receives 19 Emmy nominations for 2022!
Hawaii News Now nets 19 Emmy nominations, 5 regional Murrow awards