City to mark ‘Lahaina noon’ with celebration at iconic Sky Gate sculpture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check out artist Isamu Noguchi’s iconic sculpture Sky Gate at the city’s “Lahaina noon” celebration on May 26.

Lahaina noon happens when the Sun is directly overhead, which means objects won’t cast shadows.

At around noon, Sky Gate will project a perfect ring.

This event will be located on the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds lawn between Frank Fasi Municipal Building and Honolulu Hale. There will also be food trucks and performances.

Additionally, Pulitzer Prize-nominated Hawaii musician Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti will premiere her new work inspired by Lahaina Noon.

Lahaina Noon 2022 (City and County of Honolulu)

