Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting around 8:15 Thursday night.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A newborn is in critical condition after being born to a mother who was shot and killed.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting around 8:15 Thursday night.

An unidentified man and a 38-year-old pregnant woman were found shot inside a vehicle.

Police say both people were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where the man was immediately pronounced dead.

The woman gave birth to her child and was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to police, the newborn is in critical condition.

“I could sit here tonight and tell you a whole bunch of things, but we really need to focus on the fact that something caused this to happen,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott during a news conference. “To be quite honest and frank, I don’t really give a (expletive) what the conflict was; we cannot have folks shooting pregnant women in our city.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge
The list is in! These were the most popular baby names in Hawaii last year

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected for the weekend