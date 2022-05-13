Tributes
ADOPTED: Dog found tied to fire hydrant gets new home after heartbreaking story goes viral

Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a backpack full of her favorite toys.(Wisconsin Humane Society via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (Gray News) – A dog found tied to a fire hydrant in a Green Bay neighborhood earlier this month has been adopted, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The 6-year-old mixed breed named Baby Girl was made available for adoption Thursday and “had a few folks eagerly waiting to meet her right when we opened,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Baby Girl was adopted that same day.

Her story went viral earlier this month when she was left tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of her favorite toys and a heartbreaking note from her owner, citing struggles with medical complications and being unable to care for the dog.

The veterinary team at the shelter said Baby Girl has canine diabetes, which causes elevated blood sugar. They said in a post on social media that her future adopter would need to work closely with a veterinarian on a dietary plan that includes at-home insulin injections, adding that her medical needs can be expensive.

The humane society showed compassion to the dog’s previous owner, saying it was evident how much she was loved.

“She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said of the dog’s prior owner.

While giving up a pet can be traumatic, the humane society wants people to know they can bring an animal to the shelter directly if they need to say goodbye and find them a new forever home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

