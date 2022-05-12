Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during shipping. (Source: WBTV)
By Sarah Blake Morgan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman says she continues to want answers from a major shipping company after her engagement ring never got to her as requested.

Kristy Schiano said she mistakenly left her engagement ring at a hotel in Arizona back in March and noticed it was missing when she was on her way to the airport.

“Immediately, when I was in the Uber, I realized it. My heart fell into my stomach,” Schiano said.

WBTV reports she called hotel staff, who told her they found the ring and would ship it back to her.

Schiano said she didn’t have to wait long before she received a UPS tracking number and was told a signature would be needed when the package arrived.

However, days later, her doorbell video camera captured a UPS driver leaving a package on the doorstep but then coming back to pick it up without ever returning.

Schiano said no one was home at the time of the delivery and the driver never scanned the item when he went back to his truck. She also contacted the shipping company.

“UPS got back to me and said, sorry, it’s lost, oops,” she said.

Schiano said the ring’s metal band had twists that were symbolic of her partnership, and it was valued at $12,000. But UPS only offered her $500, per the shipping documents.

“I understand it is a major shipper; I understand logistics are very hard ... but oops,” she said.

Schiano said she hopes her ring makes it back to her, but she still plans on getting married next month, just with another ring at the moment.

“Looking back, what could I have done differently? I don’t think there’s anything I could have done differently,” she said.

A UPS spokesperson said their team is looking into this issue.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird
Hawaii continues to see its confirmed COVID cases climb
Hawaii reports nearly 5,800 COVID cases in a week; 6 additional deaths
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary, sovereignty group

Latest News

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’
The use of drones is a newer, more modern way to fish.
Hawaii anglers split over measure to ban the use of drones for fishing
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage