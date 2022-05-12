Report: Nearly half of remote workers guilty of taking naps during work day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a survey by Verizon, nearly half of remote workers have taken naps during the work day.

Working from home gives remote workers the flexibility to multitask.

The survey shows:

49% reported snoozing during work hours.

56% said they’ve scrolled through social media for more than 30 minutes.

And about 55% said they’ve watched TV.

The Hawaii Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism reported that nearly half of Hawaii’s employees work from home last year.

