Report: Nearly half of remote workers guilty of taking naps during work day

Nearly half of remote workers guilty of taking naps during work day
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a survey by Verizon, nearly half of remote workers have taken naps during the work day.

Working from home gives remote workers the flexibility to multitask.

The survey shows:

  • 49% reported snoozing during work hours.
  • 56% said they’ve scrolled through social media for more than 30 minutes.
  • And about 55% said they’ve watched TV.

The Hawaii Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism reported that nearly half of Hawaii’s employees work from home last year.

