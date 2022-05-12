Registration begins soon for city’s summer fun program, set to return at full capacity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s summer fun program is back to full capacity and for many parents, that means lining up this Saturday for registration — and very early.

This year, there is a $25 per child cost for the registration application.

Summer fun was scaled back due to to the pandemic. This summer, however, the city is ready to go back to full capacity with 9,000 keiki ages 6 to 13.

The six-week program from June through mid-July and costs up to $125.

Department of Parks and Rec Spokesperson Nate Serota said the more staff they can hire, the more kids they can accommodate.

Those staff members can make between $15 and $16.75 per hour.

Another option for Oahu families are the programs and activities offered by the YMCA of Honolulu.

“We are excited to share all of the summer camp and program options available for families for their toddlers to teens,” said Lisa Ontai, Vice President of Marketing and Mission Advancement for the YMCA of Honolulu.

To meet the needs of local families, the YMCA has had to increase its staffing from youth group leaders to lifeguards, swim instructors and camp counselors.

“We are currently offering $300 summer bonuses and asking the public to help as well by offering a $250 Y credit for every referral that we hire and who stays for at least 60 days,” said Cassidy Inamasu, Executive Director of the Atherton YMCA.

There are also opportunities for families that may need help paying for summer camp.

“For families in need, we just finished a successful Annual Fundraising Campaign and can provide financial aid to help those who cannot afford the full cost of a program, camp, or membership,” said Inamasu.

Click here to register for the City and County’s Summer Fun Program.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.