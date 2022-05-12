Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:09 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird
Hawaii continues to see its confirmed COVID cases climb
Hawaii reports nearly 5,800 COVID cases in a week; 6 additional deaths
Parents say they have to check multiple stores to find formula.
Baby formula sold out or locked up at Hawaii stores amid ‘stressful’ nationwide shortage

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California.
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden to meet with mayors, police chiefs on Friday
Chase Ingalls, 23, was last heard from on Friday, May 6.
HFD suspends search for 23-year-old hiker who went missing on East Oahu trail