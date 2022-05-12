Tributes
Brush fire forces temporary closure of Central Maui Landfill

Brush fire burns on Maui Wednesday afternoon.
Brush fire burns on Maui Wednesday afternoon.(Shaylene McMillan)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters fought a brush fire in Pu’unene Wednesday afternoon that led to the temporary closure of the Central Maui Landfill.

The fire also forced the closure of Hansen and Pulehu Road sometime between noon and 1 p.m.

Multiple firefighting units responded and worked to get the flames under control before it could spread out of control.

No buildings were threatened and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Additional details and an estimation of acreage burned wasn’t immediately available. HNN has reached out to Maui County officials for more details.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

