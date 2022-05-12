Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:03 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, Barbie is wearing hearing aids.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced several new Barbie dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

The new line-up includes a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink hearing aid, another doll with a prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with vitiligo – a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

A Ken doll with vitiligo is an addition to one of Barbie, which was released in 2020 to major success.

Mattel is also offering dolls without the stereotypical Barbie body type. That includes smaller chests and fuller figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

You can find the new Barbie dolls at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird
Hawaii continues to see its confirmed COVID cases climb
Hawaii reports nearly 5,800 COVID cases in a week; 6 additional deaths
Parents say they have to check multiple stores to find formula.
Baby formula sold out or locked up at Hawaii stores amid ‘stressful’ nationwide shortage

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole