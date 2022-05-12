The list is in! These were the most popular baby names in Hawaii last year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Olivia and Noah topped the list as the most popular name for girls and boys born in Hawaii last year.

That’s according to new list released by the Social Security Administration on Thursday.

The top five boys and girls names for 2021 in Hawaii were:

Boys:

Noah

Kai

Liam

Ezekiel

Oliver

Girls:

Olivia

Amelia

Luna

Ava

Isla

Annually, the Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names for each state.

