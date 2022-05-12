Tributes
Multiple brush fires on Maui trigger evacuations, highway closures

Evacuations are underway at Wailuku Country Estates amid a large brush fire.
Evacuations are underway at Wailuku Country Estates amid a large brush fire.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires on Maui that have triggered evacuations and highway closures.

It’s unclear if the blazes are related.

In one, flames have triggered evacuations of homes at Wailuku Country Estates.

A large blaze has also closed Maui Veterans Highway.

The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

