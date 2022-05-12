Hit-and-run crash in Hilo leaves woman in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Investigators say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Hilo’s Ululani and Hualālai Streets.

A 64-year-old woman was outside her parked pickup truck when she was hit by a white colored SUV heading northbound on Hualālai.

The driver of that SUV fled and the victim was badly injured. Emergency crews arrived and took the 64-year-old to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. Officials said she was later flown to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

Through an investigation and witness statements, police identified the registered owner of the SUV. They said the vehicle was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses of the crash are being urged to come forward by calling CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.