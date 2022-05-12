Hirono calls on FDA to resolve baby formula crisis quickly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is urging the Food and Drug Administration to resolve the baby formula crisis quickly and develop a plan for future shortages.

She sent a letter to the FDA highlighting the disproportionate impact the shortage has on some families.

“Decreased supply is threatening the health and safety of infants across the country,” said Hirono. “Particularly infants with health issues and infants from families with low incomes and families of color.”

Economists says the baby formula shortage could come to an end in the next two months.

That’s if the FDA approves the reopening of the Abbott Nutrition production plant in Michigan that shut down earlier this year due to potential bacterial infections.

The company says they’ve improved safety and maintenance and expect a decision within two weeks.

Hirono’s letter asked for a response from the FDA by May 25.

