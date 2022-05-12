Tributes
HFD suspends search for 23-year-old hiker who went missing on East Oahu trail

Your top local headlines for May 12, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has suspended its search for the 23-year-old hiker who went missing on a popular East Oahu trail last weekend.

HFD said it made the decision to stop the search on Wednesday night, after three full days.

Authorities said Chase Ingalls was last heard from on Friday and was said to have been hiking the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

His backpack was found at the top of the trail on Saturday, and his car was still in the parking lot.

The Honolulu police and fire departments, lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard were all helping with the search.

Ingalls is described as 6′1″ with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

