Hawaiian Air partners with company designing electric seaglider planes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with an electric aircraft builder based in Boston as it looks into the future of aviation.

The company called REGENT is designing 100-person capacity electric seaglider planes named the “Monarch,” and Hawaiian Airlines is interested in using them for interisland travel.

“We look forward to working with REGENT to explore the technology and infrastructure needed to fulfill our vision for convenient, comfortable and environmentally sustainable interisland transportation,” said Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

The airline is the first to partner with the venture-based company, which hopes to have its Monarch planes in the air by 2028.

Hawaiian Airlines said they haven’t committed to purchasing any aircraft, but they look forward to exploring the possibility.

