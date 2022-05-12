Forecast: Breezy winds for now, but lighter winds expected for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will focus limited showers over windward areas for the rest of the week, mainly overnight.

Winds will then weaken and turn southeasterly later this weekend allowing a pattern with local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop from Sunday into early next week.

The next significant rainfall is expected by the middle of next week.

Short-period surf will dominate east-facing shores this week generating small surf heights.

A couple of small moderate period northwest swells will move into the region through the rest of the week.

A couple of medium- to long-period south swells may give south=facing shores a small boost from late Thursday into the weekend.

Increasing south shore swells are expected early next.

