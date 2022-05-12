Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

On first day of required reservations at Diamond Head, many showed up without one

Diamond Head State Monument
Diamond Head State Monument(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Head State Monument’s new reservation system made its debut Thursday morning.

And despite lots of advance notice, the change surprised many out-of-state visitors.

Nearly 40% of visitors who showed up at Diamond Head State Monument Thursday morning did not have reservations, creating a bottleneck at the tunnel, state officials said.

Before the pandemic, approximately 6,000 people showed up per day.

“We hope to level the number of people who come throughout the day, especially during the peak hours between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.” said Cassandra Springer, Division of State Parks interpretive technician.

The online system permits people to make reservations for both vehicle and pedestrian entrance, as well as parking at Diamond Head.

Reservations are now required for all out-of-state visitors. Entrance to all state parks is free for local residents and no reservations are required.

To make a reservation at the Diamond Head State Monument, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
The cost to catch feral chickens under city’s pilot program? About $100 a bird
Hawaii continues to see its confirmed COVID cases climb
Hawaii reports nearly 5,800 COVID cases in a week; 6 additional deaths
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group

Latest News

The list is in! These were the most popular baby names in Hawaii last year
HNN News Brief (May 12, 2022)
Students wear mask while doing arts and crafts in the summer fun program.
Get ready, parents: Registration begins soon for city’s Summer Fun program
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group