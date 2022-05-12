On first day of required reservations at Diamond Head, many showed up without one

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Head State Monument’s new reservation system made its debut Thursday morning.

And despite lots of advance notice, the change surprised many out-of-state visitors.

Nearly 40% of visitors who showed up at Diamond Head State Monument Thursday morning did not have reservations, creating a bottleneck at the tunnel, state officials said.

Before the pandemic, approximately 6,000 people showed up per day.

“We hope to level the number of people who come throughout the day, especially during the peak hours between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.” said Cassandra Springer, Division of State Parks interpretive technician.

The online system permits people to make reservations for both vehicle and pedestrian entrance, as well as parking at Diamond Head.

Reservations are now required for all out-of-state visitors. Entrance to all state parks is free for local residents and no reservations are required.

To make a reservation at the Diamond Head State Monument, click here.

