Feds link man accused of threatening state, city officials to paramilitary, sovereignty group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities are taking a close look at a paramilitary, Hawaiian protest group after a man linked to the group allegedly issued social media threats to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and the Waianae harbor master, sources said

But Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says it’s nonviolent and had nothing to do with the threats.

“We’re not combatants. We’re lawful combatants but we’re not what they call a combat command. We’re civil affairs, military government,” the group’s leader Col. Sam Lilikoi said in a recent Facebook posting.

The feds said alleged mob associate Lindsey Kinney claimed to be a member of the group. Lindsey was charged last month with issuing threats to kill the Waianae harbor master after he got into a confrontation with Lilikoi.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Lt. Gov. Josh Green allegedly received similar threats from Kinney.

The group acknowledged that Kinney filled out an application to join the group, but they said he hasn’t completed the process towards membership.

“Mr. Kinney by his own liberty and with no instruction to do so by (Occupied Forces Hawaii) Army, made social media posts regarding the incident,” added Napua Hueu, a captain with group.

“The feds, by way of hearsay, are insinuating that Mr. Kinney made threats in retaliation for what happened to Col. Lilikoi ... although that is not true.”

The Occupied Forces Hawaii Army describes itself as lawful civil combatants for the country of Hawaii, which they say has been under illegal occupation since the Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown in 1893.

Members have to renounce their ties to the American government. They are often seen in military uniforms at protests, which are often loud, confrontational and theatrical.

Lilikoi said those tactics are necessary.

“You gotta be in uniform and you gotta be belligerent. All the people on the Mauna were not belligerent and it wasn’t a protest, it was a demonstration,” said Lilikoi in a recent social media posting.

The group points to its community work but investigative reporter and blogger Ian Lind worries about their militaristic rhetoric.

“Groups like this are very similar to right wing groups on the mainland, militia groups, and so called sovereign citizen’s groups,” said Lind.

“And that’s just not something you discount as they’re just nut jobs because they could be dangerous nut jobs.”

Former Honolulu Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy is also concerned about the background of the leader members call Col. Lilikoi.

“That’s scary. He’s a convicted felon,” said McCarthy.

Court records indicate that Lilikoi’s birth name is Eric C. A. Nelson.

Law enforcement sources said Nelson was the notorious “bicycle bandit” who robbed several grocery stores at gunpoint during the early 1990s. He was convicted and served 20 years in prison.

Lilikoi’s videos don’t advocate violence. He skipped out on an interview with Hawaii News Now and the group did not respond to questions about Lilikoi’s criminal past.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.