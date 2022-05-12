Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Feds link man accused of threatening state, city officials to paramilitary, sovereignty group

The Occupied Forces Hawaii Army describes itself as lawful civil combatants for the country of Hawaii
By Rick Daysog
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities are taking a close look at a paramilitary, Hawaiian protest group after a man linked to the group allegedly issued social media threats to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and the Waianae harbor master, sources said

But Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says it’s nonviolent and had nothing to do with the threats.

FBI warning about threat to Honolulu’s mayor prompted additional officers at city hall

“We’re not combatants. We’re lawful combatants but we’re not what they call a combat command. We’re civil affairs, military government,” the group’s leader Col. Sam Lilikoi said in a recent Facebook posting.

The feds said alleged mob associate Lindsey Kinney claimed to be a member of the group. Lindsey was charged last month with issuing threats to kill the Waianae harbor master after he got into a confrontation with Lilikoi.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Lt. Gov. Josh Green allegedly received similar threats from Kinney.

The group acknowledged that Kinney filled out an application to join the group, but they said he hasn’t completed the process towards membership.

“Mr. Kinney by his own liberty and with no instruction to do so by (Occupied Forces Hawaii) Army, made social media posts regarding the incident,” added Napua Hueu, a captain with group.

“The feds, by way of hearsay, are insinuating that Mr. Kinney made threats in retaliation for what happened to Col. Lilikoi ... although that is not true.”

The Occupied Forces Hawaii Army describes itself as lawful civil combatants for the country of Hawaii, which they say has been under illegal occupation since the Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown in 1893.

Members have to renounce their ties to the American government. They are often seen in military uniforms at protests, which are often loud, confrontational and theatrical.

Lilikoi said those tactics are necessary.

“You gotta be in uniform and you gotta be belligerent. All the people on the Mauna were not belligerent and it wasn’t a protest, it was a demonstration,” said Lilikoi in a recent social media posting.

The group points to its community work but investigative reporter and blogger Ian Lind worries about their militaristic rhetoric.

“Groups like this are very similar to right wing groups on the mainland, militia groups, and so called sovereign citizen’s groups,” said Lind.

“And that’s just not something you discount as they’re just nut jobs because they could be dangerous nut jobs.”

Former Honolulu Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy is also concerned about the background of the leader members call Col. Lilikoi.

“That’s scary. He’s a convicted felon,” said McCarthy.

Court records indicate that Lilikoi’s birth name is Eric C. A. Nelson.

Law enforcement sources said Nelson was the notorious “bicycle bandit” who robbed several grocery stores at gunpoint during the early 1990s. He was convicted and served 20 years in prison.

Lilikoi’s videos don’t advocate violence. He skipped out on an interview with Hawaii News Now and the group did not respond to questions about Lilikoi’s criminal past.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The use of drones is a newer, more modern way to fish.
Hawaii anglers split over measure to ban the use of drones for fishing
Federal firefighters at Pohakuloa complain about safety, retaliation.
Federal firefighters at Hawaii Island training area battle Army over safety, retaliation complaints
Archival footage shows the opening of the USS Arizona Memorial in 1962.
Architect of USS Arizona Memorial to be honored on 60th anniversary of opening
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Breezy trades for now but not for long