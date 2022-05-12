Tributes
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and guiding it into a gas station. (BOYNTON BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:44 AM HST
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Authorities are hoping to identify and honor several people that sprang into action to help a driver that was suffering a medical emergency.

It happened May 5 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection.

Together they were able to get into the car and pull it to safety at a nearby gas station, where the driver received medical attention.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released the video in the hopes of identifying all the strangers that aided the woman. They hope to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.

Police posted an update to Twitter on Wednesday night, saying they have been in touch with several people seen in the video.

The driver later spoke about what happened. She said she felt dizzy and tried to pull over to a gas station but started to convulse before hitting a curb. She didn’t wake up until the next day.

