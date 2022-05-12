Tributes
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies

The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blue Angels are making a comeback as they prepare to zoom across Oahu skies at this year’s Kaneohe Bay Air Show.

The event will be held on August 13 and 14 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Gates will open at 10 a.m.

General admission is free to the public. But to get the best seats for the show, tickets are now on sale for grandstand seating and VIP top brass chalet.

MCBH said they expect over 100,000 people to attend over three days.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

