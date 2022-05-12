Tributes
After 4 seasons, CBS cancels Hawaii-based ‘Magnum PI’

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After four seasons, CBS show “Magnum P.I.” has been canceled, multiple media reports say.

The show, which takes place in Hawaii, is among four cancellations the network announced on Thursday.

According to Deadline, the decision to cancel the show, the most established CBS series, may have been due to a disagreement between the network and lead studio Universal Television, as well as competition with other drama pilots this season.

The remake of the hit 1980s show, which starred Tom Selleck, has filmed in Hawaii for the past few years.

In the reboot, Jay Hernandez played Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

The cast also includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill.

Meanwhile, “NCIS: Hawaii,” another CBS show filmed in the islands, was recently renewed for a second season.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

