US Army soldier killed in bear attack on Alaska base

A spokesperson says a U.S. Army soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries...
A spokesperson says a U.S. Army soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries during a training exercise at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(KTUU)
By Connor Matteson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

JBER Spokesperson Erin Eaton wrote in a press release that while training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, a soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries, KTUU reports.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

JBER officials say more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available, and the name of the soldier who died will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

