Suspect accused of attempted sexual assault of elderly woman with a disability in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is behind bars accused of trying to sexually assault an elderly woman who’s disabled. Law enforcement sources say it happened about a half hour after he allegedly attacked another woman.

HNN has learned the suspect in this case knew both of the victims.

To protect the identity of those women, we’re not revealing the exact location of the alleged crimes.

We’re also not identifying the suspect because he has yet to officially be charged.

About 10 o’clock Monday night, police sources say an argument turned violent in an upscale Kakaako condo after a woman turned down sexual advances from the suspect.

That’s when the 28-year-old allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and forced her head into a toilet before she escaped.

Then about a half hour later, the suspect is said to have locked himself in a room with an elderly disabled woman and tried to force the woman to perform sex acts.

Sources tell us the 28-year-old shoved a scarf in the victim’s mouth to stop her from screaming.

Once the suspect left, the woman managed to call 911.

“I think the general public is astonished sometimes when they hear the facts of the graphic details of the assaults,” said Nanci Kreidman.

The head of the Domestic Violence Action Center says crimes like this are often under reported. That’s because it can be hard to get victims to come forward.

“People are very ashamed about being victimized by someone they know,” Kreidman added.

Police arrested the suspect just before midnight. Sources say officers found two baggies of what appeared to be meth on him during a pat down.

Kreidman said, “This is something that people must be held accountable for or it will continue unabated and we can’t allow that to happen.”

The suspect is now facing felony assault and felony sex assault charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.