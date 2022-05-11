Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Report: Nearly half of Hawaii’s employees worked from home as of August 2021

Work from home.
Work from home.(Branislav Nenin/Shutterstock)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a report released by the state, nearly half of Hawaii’s employees were working from home near the end of last summer.

The state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism said 42.4% of private sector workers were not in the office as of August 31, 2021.

The report is based on the results of two different surveys conducted by DBEDT with assistance from Hawaii research firm, Anthology Research, between September 2021 and January 2022, on the effects of the pandemic on working remote.

The surveys also found that prior to the pandemic, only 15% of businesses had a plan for workers to be remote.

Researchers also found that 65% of businesses said they will continue to offer remote work, and only 11% said their employees do better in the office.

The state said it received over 1,600 responses from private employer businesses and about 5,400 responses from payroll employees, self-employed entrepreneurs, state and county government employees, and federal civilian employees.

For more on the report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
Spending over $100 per bird, city discusses more effective ways to combat feral chickens
Spending over $100 per bird, city discusses more effective ways to combat feral chickens
Spending over $100 per bird, city discusses more effective ways to combat feral chickens
Hawaii's police union announced their endorsement in the race for Hawaii's Lt. Gov. position
Hawaii police officers’ union endorses former councilman in Lt. Gov. race
It said the FAA failed to implement safety measures for Hawaii helicopter tour companies.
NTSB blasts FAA for lack of safety measures after deadly 2019 Kauai helicopter crash