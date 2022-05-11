Report: Nearly half of Hawaii’s employees worked from home as of August 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a report released by the state, nearly half of Hawaii’s employees were working from home near the end of last summer.

The state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism said 42.4% of private sector workers were not in the office as of August 31, 2021.

The report is based on the results of two different surveys conducted by DBEDT with assistance from Hawaii research firm, Anthology Research, between September 2021 and January 2022, on the effects of the pandemic on working remote.

The surveys also found that prior to the pandemic, only 15% of businesses had a plan for workers to be remote.

Researchers also found that 65% of businesses said they will continue to offer remote work, and only 11% said their employees do better in the office.

The state said it received over 1,600 responses from private employer businesses and about 5,400 responses from payroll employees, self-employed entrepreneurs, state and county government employees, and federal civilian employees.

For more on the report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.