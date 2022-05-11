Puna man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in 2019 shooting death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has pled guilty in a deadly 2019 shooting at a home in Hawaii Island’s Fern Acres subdivision.

Ryan Davis, 38, admitted to killing 39-year-old Joshua John Santos. Court documents say the incident started when Santos entered Davis’ home while he was having dinner with his girlfriend.

Santos was looking for his own girlfriend, who was not there at the time. An argument started after Santos accused Davis of having an affair with his girlfriend.

Santos allegedly punched Davis, who then shot and killed him, documents said.

Because Davis pleaded guilty, prosecutors reduced the murder charge to manslaughter and dropped terroristic threatening charges.

He faces 20 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced in August.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.