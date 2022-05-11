Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Puna man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in 2019 shooting death

Inflation appears to be having an impact on Oahu's rail project.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has pled guilty in a deadly 2019 shooting at a home in Hawaii Island’s Fern Acres subdivision.

Ryan Davis, 38, admitted to killing 39-year-old Joshua John Santos. Court documents say the incident started when Santos entered Davis’ home while he was having dinner with his girlfriend.

Santos was looking for his own girlfriend, who was not there at the time. An argument started after Santos accused Davis of having an affair with his girlfriend.

Santos allegedly punched Davis, who then shot and killed him, documents said.

Because Davis pleaded guilty, prosecutors reduced the murder charge to manslaughter and dropped terroristic threatening charges.

He faces 20 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced in August.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Jessica and Jordan Tomas are not only mother and son, they're also nurses at The Queen's...
For an Oahu mother and son, healthcare is a family affair
Meanwhile, Kahikina said the federal government wants another $250 to $300 million put in the...
HART says $330M park-and-ride facility may need to be relocated to cut costs
Bite Squad is also offering a 5% fuel discount as an incentive to join their team
Popular food delivery app looks to hire 200 new drivers on Oahu
Crews in New Mexico are battling a massive wildfire.
Midday Newscast: Wildfires char New Mexico triggering evacuations as fire risk worsens