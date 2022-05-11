Popular food delivery app looks to hire 200 new drivers on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are looking for a new job or a side gig to make extra money, Bite Squad is looking to hire 200 new drivers in the Honolulu area.

The popular food app has been delivering in the area since 2016.

As an incentive to join their team, the company is offering drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations. Bite Squad said it started the initiative last month to support its delivery drivers as gasoline prices remain high in Hawaii.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone.

