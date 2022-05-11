Tributes
Parents, students frustrated over lack of space for SAT testing

The upcoming SAT test is on June 4. On Oahu, there are only six testing sites — and they’re all booked solid.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The upcoming SAT test is on June 4. On Oahu, there are only six testing sites — and they’re all booked solid.

“We cannot get in. It’s been full,” said mother Shannon Wadzinski.

For her 16-year-old daughter, Kelly Beesley-Wadzinksi, a junior at Campbell High School, the scheduling problems have been going on for months.

“It’s almost devastating to know that you prepared for it, but can’t take it,” said Kelly Beesley-Wadzinski.

She tried to take a standardized test last year, but was turned away.

“It turned out they had dropped me from the roster because they were trying to do social distancing,” said Kelly Beesley-Wadzinski.

A watch dog group that opposes standardized testing says nearly 80% of bachelor’s degree-granting institutions are not requiring test scores for fall 2022, but some colleges and scholarship programs still demand the scores.

“We are very frustrated. The testing organization is really doing a disservice to the students in Hawaii because they are not opening up more test sites. They are not opening up more dates,” said Shannon Wadzinski.

Mother Summer Johnston says she couldn’t find a SAT slot for her son, Chris, on Oahu so she booked a slot on Kauai and was prepared to shell out an extra $1,000 for the trip.

“I’ve logged in 20 times today to see if we can reregister to take it any where on this island. I’ve done that for the past four days and nothing,” said Johnston.

Late in the day, she finally found a slot on Oahu after repeatedly refreshing her computer.

On its website, the College Board says it’s working to ensure as many students as possible are able to test safety.

“There may be limited testing capacity in certain areas this fall due to public health restrictions and high demand,” said the website.

“Test centers make individual decisions about whether to administer the SAT, and they may close before the administration, right up until test day,” it added.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

