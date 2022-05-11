Man who admitted to fatal DUI crash wanted for allegedly violating probation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who admitted to driving drunk in a deadly crash in Waianae six years ago is wanted by police.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers is looking for Kamealohanakekaiaulu Wilbur-Delima, who allegedly violated conditions of his probation.

The 27-year-old was on five years probation after serving one year in prison for fleeing the scene of a crash near Makua cave in 2016.

He’s wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant.

Wilbur-Delima is described as about 6′5′' and 170 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Waianae area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

