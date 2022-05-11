Tributes
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman later found dead at Kalihi bus stop

Honolulu Police / File image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Tuesday arrested a 47-year-old man in Moiliili accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was later found dead.

Authorities said the 51-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a Kalihi bus stop on April 21.

Later that day, witnesses told police that she was sexually assaulted.

The incident had been captured on video surveillance the night before, police said.

Police said the suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree sex assault and second-degree attempted sex assault.

They said he has not been charged yet but remains in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

