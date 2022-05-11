Tributes
Longs Drugs to close second Downtown Honolulu location in just 2 months

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longs Drugs will be closing the doors of another Downtown Honolulu location next month, the company said Wednesday.

The company said it will be closing the store on 1088 Bishop St. on June 10.

The announcement comes about two months after the chain shut down another pharmacy on Bishop Street, about two blocks away from the soon-to-be shuttered location.

Prescriptions for both are being transferred to the Longs on Pali Highway, about a mile away.

The company said impacted employees will be offered positions at other Longs locations.

