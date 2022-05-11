Tributes
Kamehameha Schools seeks permit from Hawaii County to develop Keauhou Bay

Kamehameha Schools is seeking a permit from Hawaii County for a major overhaul of Keauhou Bay.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools is seeking a permit from Hawaii County for a major overhaul of Keauhou Bay just south of Kona where Kamehameha III was born.

The landowner wants to protect historic sites, build cultural attractions and reopen Old Kona Road to help ease traffic. But, the master plan also calls for 150 resort-style bungalows and would eliminate the area’s beach volleyball courts.

This proposal sparked a petition against the plan, which has about 3,000 signatures.

A Kamehameha Schools’ spokesperson reportedly said at a public meeting in April that it’s early in the planning process and they are open to suggestions.

To read the full environmental impact statement, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

