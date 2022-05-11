‘It’s very stressful’: Baby formula shortage leaves new mothers worried

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest sign of the times, stores are limiting or locking up baby formula here in the islands.

Supply chain issues and a February recall of a major manufacturer is affecting inventory leaving families on the hunt for their babies’ meals.

Jusstine Ne said she’s gone from store to store hunting for food for her seven-month-old son.

“It’s it’s very stressful,” Ne said. “It gets very stressful because of traveling. I live in Nuuanu. There’s so much construction. You know, it’s just very inconvenient.”

On Tuesday, a clerk at Costco in Iwilei said Next Step for toddlers was the closest thing they had to formula.

Bel Gushi is expecting twins and she’s worried about being able to feed her babies.

“Am I gonna go to the store and are they going to run out?” said Gushi. “Do I have to go hunting? Like they did with toilet paper? You know, that’s kind of my worry.”

Many stores are having a hard time keeping their shelves stocked. Some like the Makiki Longs Drugs are limiting how much you can buy.

“My patients when they go, it’s actually limited or they’re locked up,” said Dr. Michael Sia, the chair of pediatrics at Kapiolani Medical Center. “So they actually have to have a specific amount that they can get.”'

Sia said that you shouldn’t water down your formula or make your own. If you need to, ask your doctor for formula. Sia also advises people not to stockpile formula and to only get 10 to 14 days’ worth.

The WIC program is also more flexible on brands and quantities. That’s the program that helps Ne.

She hopes supply chain issues and recall problems will be alleviated.

“I wasn’t able to breastfeed,” she said. “It’s very stressful.”

If you rely on WIC and would like to learn about the accommodations to the formula shortage, Hawaii participants can refer to this site to see what substitutions are allowed.

