Hundreds of athletes to hit the streets and water as Honolulu Triathlon returns

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year pandemic pause, the Honolulu Triathlon returns on Sunday.

Beginning at 5:45 a.m., about 1,000 athletes will be hitting the streets and water.

Triathletes from Hawaii, Japan and the mainland are expected to join the race which begins with a 1,500-meter swim at Ala Moana Beach Park, followed by a 25-mile bike ride along Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz and Lagoon Drive, ending with a 6.2-mile run inside beach park.

During the competition, parts of Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway will be off-limits. Officials said safety cone placement will begin at 4 a.m.

The event said Nimitz Highway to Ward Avenue will reopen by 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

