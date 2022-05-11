Hundreds of athletes to hit the streets and water as Honolulu Triathlon returns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year pandemic pause, the Honolulu Triathlon returns on Sunday.

Beginning at 5:45 a.m., about 1,000 athletes will be hitting the streets and water.

Triathletes from Hawaii, Japan and the mainland are expected to join the race which begins with a 1,500-meter swim at Ala Moana Beach Park, followed by a 25-mile bike ride along Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz and Lagoon Drive, ending with a 6.2-mile run inside beach park.

During the competition, parts of Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway will be off-limits. Officials said safety cone placement will begin at 4 a.m.

The event said Nimitz Highway to Ward Avenue will reopen by 10 a.m.

