Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Healthier Hawaii: Dropping the mask mandate and exposure to viruses

It’s been about a month and a half since the state dropped its indoor mask mandate, leaving Hawaii without a mask law for the first time since 2020.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been about a month and a half since the state dropped its indoor mask mandate, leaving Hawaii without a mask law for the first time since 2020.

Dr. Robert Wotring, the section chief of community pediatrics at Hawaii Pacific Health, discusses how dropping the mask mandate has led to an increase in patients getting sick.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Healthier Hawaii: Dropping the mask mandate and exposure to viruses
You can check it out for yourself in theaters on December 16th.
What's Trending: After 12 years of waiting, Avatar 2 will soon be out in theaters
Adele Yoshikawa is a spokesperson for the US Postal Service. She's here to tell us how we can...
The annual Mail carriers' "Stamp out hunger" food drive to be held this month
There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about the dollar, but every other currency is more...
Business Report: The rising dollar